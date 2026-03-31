CKN Eulogises Delta State FRSC Sector Commander CC Joyce Alexander As She Clocks 60 And Meritoriously Bow Out Of Service

See Who Is 60 Today

Congratulations Corps Commander Joyce Alexander , former Anambra and current Delta State Sector Commander of FRSC on your 60th birthday and your clock out from service

I have known you for close to two decades and you have remained an embodiment of humility

Your dedication to service of your fatherland has been topnotched





As you exit the service today and chart a new cause in your life , may God in his infinite mercy grant you all your heart desires in Jesus mighty name

You don't look 60

Congratulations dear