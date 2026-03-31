CKN Eulogises Delta State FRSC Sector Commander CC Joyce Alexander As She Clocks 60 And Meritoriously Bow Out Of Service

byCKN NEWS -
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See Who Is 60 Today 

Congratulations Corps Commander Joyce Alexander , former Anambra and current Delta State Sector Commander of FRSC on your 60th birthday and your clock out from service 

I have known you for close to two decades and you have remained an embodiment of humility 

Your dedication to service of your fatherland has been topnotched 






As you exit the service today and chart a new cause in your life , may God in his infinite mercy grant you all your heart desires in Jesus mighty name 

You don't look 60 

Congratulations dear 

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Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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