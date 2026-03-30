Canada Raises Residence, Citizenship Fees From April

The Government of Canada has announced an increase in application fees for permanent residence and citizenship for Nigerians and other foreign nationals seeking residency in the country.

The new fees will take effect on April 30, 2026, according to an official notice published on the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) website

IRCC said the hike is aimed at maintaining timely and reliable services and keeping pace with inflation.

“Starting April 30, 2026, fees for permanent resident applications will increase as part of a routine update. Applications received on or after April 30 will be subject to the new fees,” it said.

The agency noted that permanent residence fees will increase by as low as $25, while the citizenship fee will rise by approximately 2.7%.

The full list of updated fees for residency applicants by programme is as follows:

Right of Permanent Residence Fee – increase of $25, from $575 to $600

Provincial Nominee Programme – increase of $40, from $950 to $990

Business Class – increase of $85, from $1,810 to $1,895

Family Class – increase of $25, from $545 to $570

Protected Persons – increase of $25, from $635 to $660

Humanitarian and Compassionate Grounds or Public Policy Measures – increase of $25, from $635 to $660

Permit Holders – increase of $15, from $375 to $390

The Right of Citizenship Fee will increase from $119.75 to $123, effective March 31, 2026.

IRCC explained that, under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations, permanent residence fees are adjusted every two years to offset programme costs and respond to growing demand.







