Borno Blast: Service Chief Obey Tinubu’s Directive, Relocate To Maiduguri

byCKN NEWS -
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Service chiefs and other security heads have relocated to Maiduguri to take charge of counter-insurgency operations in troubled Borno State.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu gave the directive following Monday’s coordinated resurgence of terror attacks in the North-East.

First to arrive is Inspector-General of Police Tunji Disu, who yesterday visited the blast scenes in Maiduguri and the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital to sympatise with hospitalized victims.

He also used the opportunity to get first-hand information about how the attacks took place.

Suspected terrorists detonated explosives at three high-density locations in the state capital, leaving 23 persons dead and 108 injured.

Before yesterday’s surprise security breach, Maiduguri has been insulated from Boko Haram activities for a long time.

Earlier the same day, another group of terrorists attempted attacks in Njimtilo, Baga, Buratai and Damboa but were repelled by troops of Operation Hadin Kai.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, governors, top politicians and political parties joined the President in condemning the attacks, which also triggered heightened police vigilance in neighbouring Yobe State.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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