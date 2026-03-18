Borno Blast: Service Chief Obey Tinubu’s Directive, Relocate To Maiduguri

Service chiefs and other security heads have relocated to Maiduguri to take charge of counter-insurgency operations in troubled Borno State.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu gave the directive following Monday’s coordinated resurgence of terror attacks in the North-East.

First to arrive is Inspector-General of Police Tunji Disu, who yesterday visited the blast scenes in Maiduguri and the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital to sympatise with hospitalized victims.

He also used the opportunity to get first-hand information about how the attacks took place.

Suspected terrorists detonated explosives at three high-density locations in the state capital, leaving 23 persons dead and 108 injured.

Before yesterday’s surprise security breach, Maiduguri has been insulated from Boko Haram activities for a long time.

Earlier the same day, another group of terrorists attempted attacks in Njimtilo, Baga, Buratai and Damboa but were repelled by troops of Operation Hadin Kai.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, governors, top politicians and political parties joined the President in condemning the attacks, which also triggered heightened police vigilance in neighbouring Yobe State.