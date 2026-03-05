Army Kill Notorious Kidnapper In Edo , Rescue Four Victims

Troops of 4 Brigade under 2 Division Nigerian Army in collaboration with Edo State Security Corps have neutralised a notorious kidnapper, rescued four people who were kidnapped in Warake Forest and arrested a suspected kidnapper in separate operations in Edo State.

Troops during Operation IGBO DANU 1 working alongside personnel from the Nigerian Army School of Electrical and Mechanical Engineers and local vigilantes, carried out a night operation on 3 March 2026 in Warake Forest, Auchi Local Government Area.

The troops responded to gunshots heard in the forest during a night patrol with aggressive pursuit and minimum use of fire arms. The gallant troops neutralised a notorious kidnapper that has been terrorising Auchi and environs during the encounter.

The superior firepower of troops forced the remaining criminals to abandon their victims and flee into the bush. Four victims including Stella Abbas (Age 29), Tina Ododa (Age 19), Razak Rashid (Age 27) and Mutanibi Kalifa (Age 16), were rescued unhurt and later reunited with their families. Items recovered from the neutralised kidnapper are cash amount of Six Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (#650,000) only, footwear, power bank and mobile phones.

In a separate operation on 3 March 2026, troops in collaboration with the Edo State Security Corps, raided a house in Ujemen, Esan West Local Government Area suspected to be a kidnapper’s hideout.

A 39-year-old suspect, Omogbegha Solomon, was arrested during the raid. During the operation, troops discovered a shrine containing charms and photographs of various individuals in an abandoned room within the compound.

The shrine was destroyed in-situ, and the suspect was handed over to the Nigeria Police Force Ekpoma Division for further investigation.

The Commander 4 Brigade, Brigadier General Ahmed Balogun, commended the troops for their dexterity and urged them to sustain the aggressive onslaught against all the criminal elements in line with directives from the General Officer Commanding 2 Division, Major General Chinedu Nnebeife. He further reassured the residents of Edo State of the Brigade's commitment towards the protection of lives and property in the state.