Alleged N31bn Fraud: EFCC Witness Presents Fresh Evidence Against Saleh Mamman

The First Prosecution Witness, PW1, Umar Abba, in the trial of the former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 presented fresh evidence before Justice Maryann Anineh of the FCT High Court, Maitama, Abuja.

Mamman and seven others, namely, Mustapha Abubakar Bida, Joseph Omotayo Adewunmi, Ben Nsikak, Stephen Ojo, Oladipo Adebowale, Michael Achua and Ogunjobi Olusila are standing trial on a nine-count charge, bordering on conspiracy, false pretence and intent to defraud to the tune of N31,070,541,349.64 (Thirty-one Billion, Seventy Million, Five Hundred and Forty-one Thousand, Three Hundred and Forty-nine Naira, Sixty-four Kobo).

Abba, a Compliance Officer with the Zenith bank, while being led in evidence by prosecution counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN presented documents of account opening packages, signatory mandate, statement of accounts for transactions on various accounts and certificate of identification regarding Spinhills Biz International Limited, Silverline Ocean Ventures Limited, Beaver Builders Limited, Gurupche Business Enterprise, Breathable Investment Limited, First-class construction Project limited, Royal Perimeter Ventures, Dannywest Limited, Dorino Bright Limited, Sipikin Global Ventures Limited.

In his testimony, he said that sometime around March, 2025, the EFCC wrote to his bank to provide those documents which were generated from his computer system and were supplied to the Commission.

The documents were tendered in evidence with no objection and marked Exhibit A1-A4, ,B1-B4,C1-C4.

During cross examination, the witness disclosed that he did not know the defendant personally, he only knew that he had an account with the bank.

He also mentioned that the letter from the EFCC was not copied to the account holders as he is not allowed to do so by law and it is against the practice of the bank.

Earlier in her ruling on the submission by the second defendant challenging the jurisdiction of the court, the judge ruled that the application for stay of proceedings in a criminal matter cannot be entertained and the application was struck out.

The counsel to the second defendant again informed the court of his application filed on February 28, 2026 on behalf of his client, urging the court to grant him leave to travel for Hajj. He added that he will be withdrawing the second prayer in the application.

Responding, prosecution counsel informed the court of his counter affidavit.

After listening to the arguments of parties involved, the judge granted the application and ordered the defendant to return on March 23, 2026 and return his international passport to the court Registrar latest March 24, 2026

Justice Anineh adjourned the matter to March 25, 2026 for continuation of trial.



