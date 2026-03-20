Abortion : NYSC Official Arrested In Ogun Over Death Of Female Corper

An official of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Ogun State, Abass Olalekan, has been arrested following the death of a female corps member.

The corps member, Victoria Ariyo, serving under the Abeokuta South Local Government Area (LGA) of the NYSC, reportedly d!ed last Tuesday after undergoing abortion.

It was gathered that the corps member had terminated her pregnancy and d!ed from complications that followed the procedure.

Her remains were buried at Kobape Cemetery on Kobape-Sagamu Road in Abeokuta.

According to report, Ariyo’s d3ath came barely a month after another female corps member, Adeleye Mary, d!ed in what has been described as mysterious circumstance.

Mary, who was serving under the same Abeokuta South LG, was attached to the Ogun State Television (OGTV) as her Place of Primary Assignment (PPA).

“The first lady d!ed at her residence, which is not far from her PPA. They found her lifeless body in the apartment and, up till now, nobody can tell the cause of her d3ath,” the source said.

However, the second corps member who d!ed on Tuesday was said to have died from complications arising from an abortion procedure.

It was alleged that the NYSC official, who is the Local Government Inspector (LGI) for Abeokuta South, Abass Olalekan was culpable in the process leading to the corps member’s d3ath.

Sources said that the LGI was allegedly involved in a romantic relationship with the deceased, which eventually led to pregnancy, and it was the termination that led to her d3ath.

“That is the fact in issue,” a police source who confirmed the NYSC official’s arrest told Daily Trust on Thursday.

The police source said the development raises questions about the legality of romancing “someone that should be in your care.”

Confirming Olalekan’s arrest, the source said, “He is in our custody at the command’s headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta.”



