2027: Olubadan Cautions Politicians Against Exploiting Religion For Elections

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, on Friday, urged politicians across party lines to refrain from using religion as a tool for electoral advantage, stressing that Nigeria’s democracy must move beyond divisive tendencies.

Speaking with journalists at his Bodija residence in Ibadan, Oyo State, during the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations, the traditional ruler emphasised that contemporary democratic realities no longer support the manipulation of religious sentiments for political gain.

“We have gone beyond using religion as a basis for politics. That question does not arise. People from different backgrounds come together, play their roles, and move on. Religion should not be a factor in our politics,” Ladoja said.

The monarch also addressed lingering insecurity in parts of the state, particularly incidents of kidnapping, noting that while such challenges persist, security agencies are making steady progress in tackling them.

“Many of the reported cases are criminal acts driven by extortion rather than organised terrorism. In Ibadanland, we are on top of the issues. I am not saying there are no problems, but they are being solved as they arise. Some of these incidents are not even organised kidnappings,” he explained.

Ladoja cited a recent case along the Oluyole axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, revealing that suspects had been apprehended and victims rescued.

“Three of the suspects involved in the Oluyole case have been arrested, and two victims freed. That shows we are getting to the root of the matter,” he added.

While acknowledging security concerns, the Olubadan identified land grabbing as a more pressing threat to Ibadan’s socio-economic development, warning that it could deter investors and undermine growth.

“The major problem we have is land grabbing. It can destroy investment.”

You acquire land, and before you return, someone else has taken over. That is a serious concern,” he said.

He assured residents that the traditional institution, in collaboration with government authorities, is taking proactive steps to curb the menace.

“Measures include strengthening community vigilance and reviving local security structure

“The traditional institution is not sitting idle. We are sensitising our people and mobilising local vigilantes. Ibadan has strong traditional structures, and we are reviving them to maintain order,” Ladoja stated.



