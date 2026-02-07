Woman Steals Lover's Car At Abuja Hotel, Flees Scene With Other Items

Nigerian man has been left in shock after a young woman identified as Precious Chinyere allegedly absconded with his car and other personal belongings after they checked into a hotel in the Asokoro area of Abuja.

The incident occurred on Thursday, when the man and the woman reportedly visited the hotel for a short-time stay. According to the victim, events took a dramatic turn later in the evening when he discovered that Precious had quietly left the hotel room without informing him.

It was gathered that the woman allegedly made away with several personal items belonging to the man, including his mobile phones and laptop, as well as his car.

Following the discovery, the distraught man reportedly alerted the hotel management and immediately lodged a complaint with the police.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh, told Abuja Breaking News that the case has been reported and is currently under investigation.

She said efforts are ongoing to trace and apprehend the suspect, adding that further details would be made public as the investigation progresses.