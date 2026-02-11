US Lawmakers Names Kwankwaso In Terrorists List

A group of United States lawmakers has introduced a new legislative bill that addresses ongoing security and human rights issues in Nigeria, with provisions that could include potential sanctions on groups and individuals allegedly involved in acts of violence and violations of religious freedom.

According to reports, the proposed bill seeks to hold accountable those believed to be responsible for attacks on civilians — including communities affected by militias, kidnappings, and other forms of insecurity.

Among the individuals mentioned in the context of the bill is former Kano State Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, whose name has been highlighted by some proponents of the measure.

The bill also references concerns about the actions of certain Fulani militia groups, amid long-standing debates over communal violence and security challenges in parts of Nigeria.

Supporters of the legislation argue that it aims to promote respect for human rights, strengthen protections for vulnerable populations, and encourage reforms that address chronic insecurity. Critics, however, caution that such measures could have diplomatic implications and emphasize the need for careful consideration before imposing punitive actions.

The bill is currently under discussion in the U.S. Congress, and lawmakers are expected to deliberate further on its content, scope, and potential impact on Nigeria–United States relations.

As this story develops, Nigerians and international observers are watching closely for updates on how the proposal might influence policy and bilateral cooperation.