US Lawmaker Warns Against Nigeria’s Break-up

United States Congressman Riley M. Moore has rejected claims that the United States supports any move to break up Nigeria, warning that pushing separatist agendas would worsen insecurity and place Christian communities at greater risk.

Moore made the remarks in a statement posted on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account after visiting Nigeria, where he held meetings with government officials, church leaders, aid organisations, and internally displaced persons.

“I have travelled to Nigeria and engaged in multiple high-level meetings with Nigerian officials, the Church, aid groups across the country, and IDPs, to get a better understanding of the rampant persecution of Christians in Nigeria,” Moore wrote.

The lawmaker stressed that the issue of dividing Nigeria did not arise during his engagements. “In my discussions, the idea of dividing the country has not come up in any serious way,” he said, warning that “efforts to embolden separatists hurt Christians in Nigeria, especially in the North and Middle Belt.”

Moore further warned that weakening Nigeria’s unity would have wider security consequences beyond the country.“A destabilised Nigeria would embolden terrorists and make Christians less safe in Nigeria and across the continent,” he stated.

He also pledged continued advocacy for victims of terrorism and insecurity across Nigeria.

“I remain committed to working to save the lives of our brothers and sisters in Christ and, for that matter, all Nigerians suffering from the instability wrought by terrorists throughout Nigeria,” he said.

Moore linked his position to ongoing security cooperation between Washington and Abuja, describing the newly signed agreement between both countries as a major step toward addressing violence and strengthening bilateral ties.

“The US and Nigeria have just entered into a security cooperation agreement, and that is an important step in tackling the violence in Nigeria and deepening and strengthening the bilateral relationship between our great nations,” he added.



