UNIABUJA Expels 28 Students, Revokes Certificates Of 15 Alumni

The Senate of the University of Abuja (now Yakubu Gowon University) has approved the expulsion of 28 students over offences ranging from examination malpractice to drug possession and other serious misconduct.

The decision was reached at the institution’s 191st regular Senate meeting after members considered the report of the Student Disciplinary Committee.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued on Sunday by the Acting Director of Information and University Relations, Dr Habib Yakoob.

According to the statement, “The Senate of the University of Abuja has approved the expulsion of twenty-eight students over various disciplinary offences.

“The affected students were found culpable of serious misconduct, including assault, conspiracy, burglary, theft, falsification of ‘O’ Level results uploaded on the university portal for admission, as well as possession and use of hard drugs.”

The Senate also approved the withdrawal of certificates earlier issued to 15 former students who failed to honour repeated invitations by the disciplinary committee.

In addition, nine students were cleared of wrongdoing after investigations, while 33 others received warnings for offences such as hostel racketeering, conspiracy and fighting.

Reacting to the development, the Vice-Chancellor and Chairman of Senate, Prof Hakeem Fawehinmi, said the university would not compromise its standards or tolerate actions capable of undermining academic integrity and campus safety.

“The academic integrity of the university is sacrosanct, and we are determined that anyone who violates it will be appropriately sanctioned.

“Our goal is not only to enforce discipline but also to guide our students towards responsible citizenship and academic excellence,” he said.

Fawehinmi added that the institution remained committed to ensuring a safe and conducive learning environment for both students and staff.

“We will continue to uphold discipline and enforce our rules and regulations without compromise.

“At the same time, we are strengthening student engagement, counselling, and orientation programmes to promote responsible conduct and prevent future infractions,” he said.



