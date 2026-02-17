UK To Replace Physical Stickers With e-visas For Nigerians From February 25

Nigerian travellers to the United Kingdom (UK) will begin using digital visas from February 25, 2026, as British authorities phase out physical visa stickers.

In a statement on Monday, the British high commission (BHC) noted that the e-visas will replace the traditional stickers previously issued in Nigerian passports.

“This means travellers will access their visa electronically through their UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) account, marking a significant step in modernising the UK’s visa process,” the statement reads.


