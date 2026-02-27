Schoolmates , Family Celebrate Release Of Girl Abducted And Impregnated By DSS Officer For 2 Years

Students of Government Day Secondary School, Galadanchi, Dutse, have expressed joy and relief over the release of Walida Abdulhadi.

Her release was facilitated by the Jigawa State governor, Umar Namadi.

The students, alongside a civil society group, called on both the federal and state governments to ensure that justice prevails for Walida and her family.

Speaking during an interactive session with students, Nafisa Halliru Haruna, Founder and Coordinator of the Adolescent Education and Empowerment Initiative, said the engagement was organised to give young people an opportunity to understand the issues surrounding Walida’s ordeal and express their views.

According to her, discussions about sensitive matters such as abduction, sexual abuse, and forced religious conversion are often limited to adults, leaving out the voices of adolescents who are directly affected.

Haruna explained that Walida, who was reportedly abducted as a minor just three months shy of her 16th birthday, had been missing for over two years and seven months.

She alleged that during that period, Walida was impregnated, gave birth outside wedlock against her will, and was converted from Islam to Christianity by her alleged abductor.

She added that the prolonged absence subjected Walida’s family to severe emotional trauma.

The civil society advocate noted that despite a court order reportedly secured months ago by Barrister Kadiru Adamu, the release process was described as rigorous and challenging.

She commended the Jigawa State Government for responding to public outcry and intervening to secure Walida’s return.

Students who participated in the session expressed gratitude to Governor Namadi for what they described as a timely intervention.

Nana Khadija, a member of the Adolescent Education and Empowerment Initiative, thanked the government for bringing Walida back home and appealed for the thorough prosecution of those allegedly responsible for her ordeal.

Another student, Firdaus Yusuf, conveyed a message of solidarity, saying, “We love you, Walida. Come back home so you can return to school,” reflecting the students’ desire to see their peer reintegrated into the academic community.

The students collectively called on authorities at both state and federal levels to ensure that the case is pursued to its logical conclusion, insisting that anyone found culpable should be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile a coalition of Muslim organisations had rejected the account presented by the Department of State Services (DSS) in the case of Walida Abdulhadi Ibrahim, insisting that the young woman is a victim of abduction, sexual assault and forced conversion to Christianity.

The coalition — comprising the Abuja chapter of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), the Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN), the Muslim Students’ Organisation of Nigeria (MSO) and Women in Da’awa — said the narrative attributed to the DSS does not reflect what they described as the true facts of the case.

Addressing journalists at a press briefing in Abuja, members of the coalition maintained that the actions of the DSS officer at the centre of the controversy, Ifeanyi Onyewuenyi, amount to abduction and warrant independent scrutiny.

The briefing followed a Weekend Trust report titled “Abduction, Conversion, Custody: The Walida Story,” in which Walida’s father stated that she was 16 years old when she reportedly left her home in Hadejia Local Government Area of Jigawa State in 2023. He was quoted as saying she was a minor at the time of her disappearance.

However, in an interview with the newspaper, Walida disputed that claim, saying she was not a minor and putting her current age at 22. She also denied that she was abducted or forced to convert to Christianity, insisting that the DSS official accused in the matter did not abduct her.

The case, which began attracting national attention in early January, has continued to generate reactions from stakeholders, civil society organisations and religious groups, prompting what organisers described as an urgent press conference.

Speaking on behalf of the Concerned Coalition for Walida Abdulhadi, Ustaz Yunus Salahudeen said the matter goes beyond religion and touches on broader issues of justice, constitutional order and human rights.

He said Walida’s disappearance caused her family “unimaginable distress” for more than two years, adding that her father, overwhelmed by uncertainty, performed funeral rites believing his daughter was dead.

Salahudeen further alleged that subsequent developments indicated Walida was largely in the custody of a DSS officer in the Federal Capital Territory, identified as Mr Ifeanyi Onyewuenyi.

“This revelation has generated serious public concern and demands transparent, lawful and independent scrutiny. This is not a matter of religious rivalry. It is about child protection, parental rights, institutional accountability and respect for judicial authority,” he said.

Also speaking, Madina Dauda Nadabo highlighted the influence of peer groups and social networks on young people, noting that parents are sometimes unaware of developments in their children’s lives. She reiterated the coalition’s position that Walida was underage at the time she left home.

Another coalition member, Madina Azaku, called on the DSS to comply fully with court directives and release Walida to a neutral third party pending what she described as a thorough and independent investigation.

“If we do not get that. We will pursue all lawful means to ensure justice. This is about child protection, which is a responsibility expected of everyone,” she said.

Azaku also expressed concern over claims that Walida had been “transformed beyond recognition,” alleging that even those who previously knew her well might struggle to recognise her now.

A representative of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Abubakar Adam, described the situation as unfortunate and stressed the need for due process. He advised that a formal petition be submitted against the DSS to enable a transparent and impartial investigation.

As calls for clarity and accountability intensify, the coalition said it would continue to pursue lawful avenues to ensure justice and urged relevant authorities to conduct an independent investigation while safeguarding the rights of all parties involved.

However, the coalition’s position contrasts with the account given by the DSS in the Weekend Trust report.

A senior official of the Service was quoted as saying Walida is in protective custody because she “expressed fears that she would be harmed if forced to go with her family.”

Responding to questions about why she has not been handed over to her parents, the official said: “Walida has expressed fears about her safety in the course of this investigation. When our investigation showed that, contrary to the allegation that she was a minor, she is indeed an adult, that raised suspicion as to her father’s sincerity.

“Once somebody expresses fear about their safety, it becomes incumbent on the Service to protect that person.”

The official added that the accused officer “will face appropriate disciplinary measures as prescribed by law if he is found guilty, and the outcome will be communicated to all parties concerned and the public.”



