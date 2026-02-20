Pius Anyim A Leader Of Repute .. Akpabio Hails Ex-Senate President At 65

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, GCON has congratulated former President of the Senate, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, GCON on the occasion of his 65th birthday.

In a goodwill message sent Thursday through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon Eseme Eyiboh, Akpabio praised Anyim's dedication to public service, leadership, and contributions to Nigeria's growth and development.

"Your Excellency, your commitment to excellence, service to country and patriotism inspires many of us and we will continue to be proud of your stewardship as the President of the 4th Senate. You contributed immensely in laying a solid foundation for the legislature in the Fourth Republic," the Senate President said.

"As Secretary to the Government of the Federation, 2011-2015, your quality and experience defined the achievements of the administration," Akpabio further said.

Felicitating Anyim, the Senate President said: "On behalf of my family, constituents, the 10th Senate and entire National Assembly, I wish to heartily rejoice with a distinguished Nigerian, a leader of repute, former President of the Senate and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, His Excellency, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, GCON as he marks 65 fruitful years on earth.

"I wish you more healthy years, joy, peace, and happiness on your special day,"

"Happy birthday and congratulations".

Hon Eseme Eyiboh mnipr Special Adviser on Media/Publicity and official Spokesperson to the President of the Senate



