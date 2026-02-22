PDP Wins Gwagwalada LG Chairman Seat









Electoral Commission Returning Officer, Philip Akpen said Kasim secured 22,165 votes to defeat his closest rival, Yahaya Shehu of the All Progressives Congress, who polled 17,788 votes.

Akpen also described the election as peaceful and smoothly conducted.

He declared, “I am the returning officer for the 2026 FCT Area Council, Gwagwalada chairmanship held on February 21, 2026.

“That Mohammed Kasim of PDP, having certified the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected.”

Akpeni also stated that Biko Umar of the All Progressives Grand Alliance scored 1,687 to come third place.

The local government elections were conducted across the six Area Councils of the FCT — Abuja Municipal Area Council, Abaji, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje and Kwali — covering both chairmanship and councillorship positions.

A breakdown of the chairmanship election results in Gwagwalada Area Council is as follows:

Gwagwalada Area Council

– Registered voters: 207,577

– Accredited voters: 46,294

Results

– A: 151

– AA: 116

– ADC: 1,366

– ADP: 128

– APC: 17,788

– APGA: 1,687

– APM: 24

– NNPP: 175

– PDP: 22,165

– SDP: 432

– YPP: 158

– Total valid votes: 43,960





– Rejected votes: 1,521



