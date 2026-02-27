Northern Christian Leaders Drop ‘CAN’ Title, Revert To Old Identity

Christian leaders across the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have adopted a new identity, unveiling the Forum of Northern Christians, also known as the Northern Christian Association, in what they described as a move to clarify their mandate and reinforce their regional voice.

The decision was taken at a two-day stakeholders’ meeting in Kaduna, attended by chairmen from the 19 northern states and the FCT, alongside their secretaries and representatives of youth and women wings.

The gathering also marked the first anniversary in office of the Northern Chairman, Rev. Joseph Hayab, under whose leadership the change was formalised.

The body was previously referred to as Northern CAN, a name leaders said often created confusion about its relationship with the national structure of the Christian Association of Nigeria.

Addressing journalists at the end of the meeting yesterday, Hayab explained that the move was not a breakaway from the national body, but a return to the group’s historical roots.

According to him, the association was originally founded in 1964 in Kaduna as the Northern Christian Association before it later evolved into the Christian Association of Nigeria in 1976.

He said the new northern Christian body, NCA, was created without orchestrating friction with the national body, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

According to him, the new name is intended to restore that original identity while maintaining full allegiance to CAN at the national level under its President, Daniel Okoh.

“We are CAN. We are Christians and we remain members of CAN,” Hayab said, adding, “But when we speak about issues affecting Christians in Northern Nigeria, we believe we should have a distinct and clear identity. There is no quarrel with the national body. Any contrary impression is a misunderstanding.”

Also speaking, Reverend Emmanuel Dziggau clarified that the 1964 formation of the Northern Christian Association was borne out of what he described as a struggle for survival by Christians in the region.

In his virtual address, elder statesman, Prof. Yusuf Turaki, lamented the prevailing insecurity across Northern Nigeria, stating that many Christian communities have borne the brunt of kidnappings, displacement and destruction of livelihoods.

He urged the forum to continue advocating for lawful and constitutional means to protect vulnerable communities in Northern Nigeria.