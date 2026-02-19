Nigerian Navy Chief Of Operations Dies After Illness

Nigerian Navy Chief Of Operations, Rear Admiral Musa Katagum Has Died After A Brief Illness

Rear Admiral Katagum, a highly respected officer of the Nigerian Navy, recently served at Defence Headquarters and was formerly the Chief of Naval Intelligence, according to counterinsurgency source, Zagazola Makama.

He was recently appointed Chief of Operations by the Chief of Naval Staff, a role in which he oversaw critical operational activities and contributed significantly to Nigeria’s maritime security.

During his career, Rear Admiral Katagum’s contributions to national security were reportedly immeasurable.

He played a pivotal role in shaping operational strategies, strengthening intelligence capabilities, and mentoring generations of officers who would go on to emulate his professionalism and dedication.





His insight, foresight, and meticulous approach to operations ensured that the Nigerian Navy remained vigilant, formidable, and ready to defend the nation’s maritime interests.





His contributions reportedly played a vital role in safeguarding Nigeria’s territorial waters and enhancing the operational readiness of the Nigerian Navy.





The news of his death has also sent ripples of grief through the Armed Forces, with his colleagues describing him as a "symbol of courage, discipline, and service excellence."





Reports said senior naval officers have also expressed profound sorrow over the loss of a visionary leader whose legacy will endure within the Navy.





"Beyond his professional accomplishments, he will be remembered for his humility, his generosity of spirit, and his unwavering commitment to the welfare of those who served alongside him," sources said.















