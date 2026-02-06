New Plateau CP Assumes Duties In Jos

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, has approved the posting of CP Bassey Ewah, psc(++), FCAI, MSPSP, as the 46th Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command.

CP Ewah, a seasoned law enforcement officer, was born on July 28, 1968. He hails from Etung Local Government Area of Cross River State. He was appointed into the Nigeria Police Force on May 18, 1992, as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP). He holds a Bachelor of Science degree (B.Sc) with honors in Political Science from the prestigious University of Calabar.

CP Ewah has served the Force in various capacities across different departments, zones, formations, and state commands. His impressive career includes stints at the Nigeria Police Academy, Lagos State Command, Taraba State, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters Abuja, Anambra State Command, Rivers State, and Enugu State Command, among others.

Throughout his illustrious career, CP Ewah has held several operational, investigative, and administrative positions, including Admin Officer, Divisional Traffic Officer, Divisional Crime Officer, Patrol and Guard Officer, Unit Commander, Police Mobile Force, Squadron Commander, Personal Assistant to several Commissioners of Police, and Divisional Police Officer at various police Divisional Headquarters across the nation. He has spent fifteen (15) years in the Mobile Police Force, rising from Unit Commander to Squadron Commander as a Chief Superintendent of Police, and has participated in peacekeeping operations both within and outside the shores of this nation. He has also served as Area Commander and Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of operations in various Commands and Formations across the country.

The astute police boss has also served as Director of Liberal Studies and Course Coordinator for various courses at the Police Staff College Jos. He was promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police in 2020 and has since served as Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Department of Finance and Administration, Lagos State Command, and Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Administration, Federal Operation Department, Force Headquarters Abuja.

Having put in his best in various capacities in the force, CP Ewah was elevated to the enviable rank of Commissioner of Police in 2024 and served as Deputy Commandant of the Nigeria Police Academy Wudil, in Kano State, before his recent posting to Plateau State Police Command.

As the 46th Commissioner of Police, CP Ewah is poised to bring his vast experience and expertise to bear in ensuring the safety and security of the government and good people of Plateau State. He has attended several courses both within and outside the country and is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP).

CP Ewah is a devoted family man, married with children. He is a lover of God and a passionate advocate for police professionalism and discipline. He is committed to serving the good people of Plateau with integrity, professionalism, and dedication.

While briefing the officers on his assumption of office today, the CP informed them that it will not be business as usual. He emphasized the need to sustain and build on the already established peace in the state, which requires hard work and dedication. He directed all officers to bring their best game forward and work towards taking Plateau State back to its original state as the Home of Peace and Tourism. He also directed all officers to be dutiful, disciplined and professional in the performance of their duties. Furthermore, the CP directs that inter-service collaborations with other security agencies must be sustained at all levels of the Command for an improved security architecture for Plateau State.