Man Burnt To Death By Mob Accused Of Killing Minor And Removing Eyes In Nasarawa

A man identified as Samaila Zaria was burnt to death by a mob over the gruesome murder of a child at the Tsohon Kasuwa area of Keffi town in Nasarawa State.

The incident occurred on Thursday, February 5, 2026 at the Tsohon Kasuwa area of the town.

According to eyewitness accounts, the suspect reportedly m8rdered the child and removed his eyeballs in a shocking incident that sparked outrage across the community.

Angered by the development, a mob reportedly apprehended the suspect and set him ablaze before security operatives could intervene. He was burnt to ashes on the spot.

The incident has thrown the community into mourning, with residents describing the act as barbaric and heartbreaking.

Many called for improved security and swift justice to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Authorities are yet to release an official statement as of press time, but efforts are said to be underway to restore calm and investigate the circumstances surrounding both the killing and the mob action.

Community leaders have urged residents to remain law-abiding and avoid taking the law into their own hands.