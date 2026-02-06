Man Burnt To Death By Mob Accused Of Killing Minor And Removing Eyes In Nasarawa

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

A man identified as Samaila Zaria was burnt to death by a mob over the gruesome murder of a child at the Tsohon Kasuwa area of Keffi town in Nasarawa State.

The incident occurred on Thursday, February 5, 2026 at the Tsohon Kasuwa area of the town.

According to eyewitness accounts, the suspect reportedly m8rdered the child and removed his eyeballs in a shocking incident that sparked outrage across the community.

Angered by the development, a mob reportedly apprehended the suspect and set him ablaze before security operatives could intervene. He was burnt to ashes on the spot.

The incident has thrown the community into mourning, with residents describing the act as barbaric and heartbreaking. 

Many called for improved security and swift justice to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Authorities are yet to release an official statement as of press time, but efforts are said to be underway to restore calm and investigate the circumstances surrounding both the killing and the mob action.

Community leaders have urged residents to remain law-abiding and avoid taking the law into their own hands.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال