LAUTECH Mourn Death Of Six Nursing Students In Road Crash

The management of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, has mourned the death of six nursing students who lost their lives in a road crash on the Ilorin–Ogbomoso Road.

The institution, in a statement dated February 24 and signed by its Registrar, Olayinka Balogun, described the incident as tragic and a monumental loss to the university community.

It was earlier gathered from a university source that the students boarded the same commercial bus from Suleja, Niger State, before the fatal accident.

In the statement, the university identified the deceased as Shehu Nana Firdawsi Hamza, Idris Jamila, Abdulraheem Maimunah Hamza, Blessing Kevwe, Owoicho Elizabeth, and Aroke Ozavize Victoria.

Balogun stated that the students, all in their final year under the Open and Distance Learning Nursing programme, were travelling to campus for their final examinations when the accident occurred at Otte in Kwara State on Sunday.

“With a heavy heart, the management of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, announces the tragic loss of six of our cherished Open and Distance Learning Nursing students who were involved in a ghastly motor accident on the Ilorin–Ogbomoso Road on Sunday, February 22, 2026,” the statement read.

“The deceased students… were travelling in a public bus from Suleja, Niger State, to the university for their final examinations when the unfortunate incident occurred at Otte, Kwara State.

“This devastating incident has left our entire academic community in mourning, as the students were not only pursuing their educational dreams with determination and resilience, but also represented the spirit of hope and progress that defines our institution.”

The management extended its condolences to the families of the deceased and urged members of the public to pray for the repose of their souls.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of the deceased. The university stands in solidarity with them during this time of immeasurable grief.

“While we grieve as an institution, we call on all members of the public to join us in prayer for the fortitude of the families, friends, and colleagues to bear this irreparable loss.

“We pray that the memories of the departed will continue to inspire us to uphold the values of compassion, perseverance, and unity,” the statement added.

The incident marks the second fatal crash involving final-year students in Kwara State within one month.

On February 5, the management of Kwara State University confirmed the death of a 400-level student, Idris Agboluaje, in an auto crash in the Malete area of the state.

The institution’s Registrar, Dr Kikelomo Sallee, had stated that the student was on his way to campus to write an examination when the accident occurred.



