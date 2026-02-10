Late Singer Ifunanya Bitten By Snake To Be Buried On Valentines Day

The family of late singer Ifunanya Nwangene has announced her funeral arrangements following her passing on January 31, 2026, after a snakebite incident at her residence in Abuja.





In a statement released by the family, a Service of Songs will be held on February 10, 2026, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Abule Oshun, Dansa, Lagos, beginning at 4:00 p.m. This will be followed by a Requiem Mass at the same venue by 6:00 p.m.





The family further disclosed that Ifunanya will be laid to rest in her hometown in Enugu State on February 14, 2026. A Thanksgiving Service to celebrate her life and legacy is scheduled for February 15, 2026.



