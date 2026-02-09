Igbobi College Old Boys Celebrate 94th Anniversary Celebration ( Photos )

Nigeria's foremost school Igbobi College Old Boys Association on Sunday 8th February celebrated the 94th founders day anniversary of the institution

Founded on 2nd February 1932 by the Methodist and CMS denominations , the school located at Igbobi Lagos has produced some of the best Nigeria society

The activities marking the celebrations commenced on 2nd February with a service , and later a lecture delivered by former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

It came to a crescendo on Sunday with a thanksgiving service at Rev Parker Chapel and later there was a luncheon and the ICOBA Merit Award on some distinguished Igbobians

The President of ICOBA Chief Yomi Badejo Okusanya congratulated the old boys for their support for the institution , stating that the Association is putting everything in place towards the 100th year anniversary of the College coming up in 2032

He said currently the endowment of the Association has yielded over N1bn in pledges and cash

