House Committee Seeks Stronger Funding for Federal Character Commission

The Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Hon. Hulayat Motunrayo Omidiran, has reaffirmed her leadership’s commitment to repositioning the Commission and strengthening enforcement of the federal character principle despite funding constraints.

Speaking during the Commission’s 2026 budget defence before the House of Representatives Committee on Federal Character on February 19, 2026, Hon. Omidiran noted that inadequate funding continues to limit nationwide monitoring, compliance audits, and enforcement activities across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

“We remain focused on delivering our constitutional mandate and ensuring fairness and balanced representation,” she stated, expressing optimism that collaboration with relevant stakeholders would improve funding support.

Chairman of the House Committee, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, described the Commission’s near-zero allocation as worrisome, stressing that effective enforcement cannot occur without adequate resources. He assured the Committee’s legislative backing to secure improved and sustainable funding.

The session ended with renewed commitment between the House and the Commission to strengthen institutional capacity and promote equity within Nigeria’s public service.