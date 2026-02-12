Governor Sim Fubara Dissolves Executive Council

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has dissolved the State Executive Council, thanking the members for their service to the state.

A statement on Thursday signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Onwuka Nzeshi, said Governor Fubara directed all Commissioners and Special Advisers to hand over to the Permanent Secretaries or the most senior officers in their respective ministries with immediate effect.

The statement read, “His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS, Governor of Rivers State, has dissolved the State Executive Council.

“His Excellency, the Governor, has therefore directed all Commissioners and Special Advisers to hand over to the Permanent Secretaries or the most Senior officers in their Ministries with immediate effect.

“His Excellency further expresses his deepest appreciation to the outgoing members of the Executive Council, wishing them the best in their future endeavours.”

The dissolution comes 48 hours after Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, confirmed reconciliation efforts aimed at resolving the protracted political crisis in the state.

The minister said President Bola Tinubu met with key political actors from Rivers State, including Governor Fubara and his predecessor, in a renewed attempt to ease tensions arising from the power struggle in the oil-rich state.

The closed-door meeting, held at the Presidential Villa, was also attended by other Rivers leaders.