Ex Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe Son Arrested For Attempted Murder

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, the youngest son of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, was in police custody after a gardener was shot at his family home in Hyde Park, Johannesburg. 

Emergency services rushed the 23-year-old victim to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition. 

Police say two people were detained for questioning, but the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unclear. Robert Mugabe, who died in 2019, ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years before being ousted in 2017. 

The victims are still in critical condition 

