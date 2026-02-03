EFCC Arrests Kannywood Star, Samha Inuwa For Alleged Naira Mutilation

The Kano Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 arrested a Kannywood Star, Samha Inuwa over alleged Naira mutilation.

Inuwa was arrested following a viral video circulated on social media platforms where she was seen conspicuously cleaning mucus from her nose using Naira notes.

Following the release of the viral video, the Commission swung into action by tracing and subsequently arrested her to answer questions.

She is currently being held at the Commission's detention facility while investigation is ongoing.

The suspect will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.