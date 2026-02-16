EFCC Arraigns Husband, Wife, Two Companies for N740m Investment Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on Monday, February 16, 2026, arraigned the Chief Executive Officer of Onome Global Market Resources Limited and Lexicon Multi-concept Media Limited, Osabohein Alex Ologbose, alongside his wife Hope Onome Oghelemu before Justice Ekerete Akpan of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

Other defendants in the matter are; Onome Global Market Resources Limited and Lexicon Multi-concept Media Limited.

They were arraigned on a seven-count charge bordering on obtaining by false pretence, conversion of funds and money laundering to the tune of about N740million contrary to Section 18(2)(b) of the Money Laundering Prevention and Prohibition Act 2022 and punishment under Section 18(4) of the same Act.

At the point of arraignment, prosecution counsel, O.S. Ujam informed the court that the prosecution filed amended charges before the court on January 28 ,2026, and prayed the court to read the same to the defendant.

Count one of the amended-charge reads: “That you Osabohien Alex Ologbosele, sometimes between January 2023 and April 2024, in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court, directly took possession of the aggregate sum of N340, 000,000(Three Hundred and Forty Million Naira ) paid into your account with account number 202277 3919 domiciled in Kuda Microfinance Bank Limited, from the account of Hope Onome Ogbholemu with account number, 0827261710 domiciled in Access Bank PLc, when you reasonably ought to have known that the said sum formed part of the proceeds of unlawful act and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(20(a) of Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition)Act 2022, and punishable under Section 18(3) of the same Act.”

Another count reads; “That you Osabohien Alex Ologbosele, sometimes between January 2023 and April 2024, in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court, directly used the aggregate sum of N24,100,000(Twenty Four Million, One Hundred Thousand Naira) paid into your account with account number 2022773919 domiciled in Kuda Microfinance Bank Limited from the account of Hope Onoe Ogbhelemu with account number 0827261710 domiciled in Access Bank Plc, to establish and operate a music and photo studio located at Crowther Plaza, Gudu District, Abuja, when you knew or ought to reasonably ought to have known that the said sum formed part of the proceeds of an unlawful act and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(2)(d) of the Money Laundering(Prevention and Prohibition)Act 2022, and punishable under Section 18(3) of the same Act.”

In view of the “not guilty” plea of the defendants, Ujam prayed the court for a date for commencement of trial. Defence counsel, Marshal Abubakar, also prayed the court to allow the first defendant to continue with an administrative bail granted by the court, while also pleading that the court grant the third defendant bail for nursing a one year- old baby.

In his ruling, Justice Ekerete denied the third defendant bail, but allowed the first defendant to continue enjoying the administrative bail granted by the court. The judge further remanded the third defendant in Suleja Correctional Centre while adjourning the matter for definite hearing to April 27, 2026.

Investigation by the EFCC revealed how the defendants induced various innocent citizens to pay various sums of money into the account of Hope Onome Oghelemu and Onome Global Market Resources Limited, on the false pretence that the monies were for investment for the procurement and exportation of bags of bitter kola and red kolanut to Hong Kong, China and Indonesia after which they would be paid their Return on Investment (ROI).

Further investigation revealed that investors were not paid their ROI and their investment sums were not refunded.