Defamation:Actor Frederick Leonard Sues " Stanley On Top "

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Nollywood actor and producer, Frederick Nnaemeka Leonard, has petitioned the Nigeria Police Force against fellow actor and producer Stanley Chibueze Ajemba, popularly known as Stanley On Top, over what he described as continuous defamatory and libellous statements.


Leonard made this known after sharing a copy of the petition addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, Asaba, on his Instagram page. In the post, the actor stated that legal action had commenced and warned that the matter would be pursued to its full legal extent.


According to the petition filed by Leonard’s legal representatives, Mr Ajemba has allegedly engaged in a sustained campaign of unprovoked attacks against Leonard for more than two years. The lawyers described the claims as false, unfounded, and damaging to their client’s reputation.


The petition noted that Leonard is a well-known Nollywood actor and producer whose career and public image have been built over many years. It is alleged that repeated publications by Mr Ajemba have undermined Leonard’s integrity and created negative impressions that could result in loss of earnings if left unchecked.


Mr Ajemba, who is also active within the Nigerian film industry as an actor and producer, is described in the petition as a self-styled actors’ rights activist. Leonard’s lawyers, however, argued that advocacy does not justify the spread of allegations that allegedly lack evidence and harm another individual’s reputation


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال