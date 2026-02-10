Defamation:Actor Frederick Leonard Sues " Stanley On Top "

Nollywood actor and producer, Frederick Nnaemeka Leonard, has petitioned the Nigeria Police Force against fellow actor and producer Stanley Chibueze Ajemba, popularly known as Stanley On Top, over what he described as continuous defamatory and libellous statements.





Leonard made this known after sharing a copy of the petition addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, Asaba, on his Instagram page. In the post, the actor stated that legal action had commenced and warned that the matter would be pursued to its full legal extent.





According to the petition filed by Leonard’s legal representatives, Mr Ajemba has allegedly engaged in a sustained campaign of unprovoked attacks against Leonard for more than two years. The lawyers described the claims as false, unfounded, and damaging to their client’s reputation.





The petition noted that Leonard is a well-known Nollywood actor and producer whose career and public image have been built over many years. It is alleged that repeated publications by Mr Ajemba have undermined Leonard’s integrity and created negative impressions that could result in loss of earnings if left unchecked.





Mr Ajemba, who is also active within the Nigerian film industry as an actor and producer, is described in the petition as a self-styled actors’ rights activist. Leonard’s lawyers, however, argued that advocacy does not justify the spread of allegations that allegedly lack evidence and harm another individual’s reputation



