Court Orders CBN , 20 Banks To Freeze Funds Payable To MCSN As Don Jazzy , Davido, Others Challenge It's Authority

Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of the Federal High Court, Lagos Division, has granted an interim Mareva injunction freezing copyright levy funds payable to the Musical Copyright Society of Nigeria (MCSN).

The judge, therefore, restrained the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and no fewer than 20 commercial banks from disbursing or releasing the funds pending further hearing.

The order was made following an ex parte application filed by Record Label Proprietors’ Initiative and 11 leading record labels and music companies.

The plaintiffs include Mavin Records Ltd., Davido Music Worldwide Ltd., among others. The second to the 12th plaintiffs are suing through their attorney, Record Label Proprietors’ Initiative.

In the motion ex parte, filed and argued by Oragwu Nnamdi, the plaintiffs sought an order restraining the CBN from disbursing, releasing, transferring, or otherwise paying out any copyright levy funds attributable to sound recordings and intended for MCSN, pending the hearing and determination of a motion on notice.

They further asked the court to restrain MCSN, its agents, servants or privies from receiving, accessing, withdrawing, transferring, dissipating or otherwise dealing with any copyright levy funds, whether paid directly by the CBN or routed through commercial banks.

Additionally, the applicants sought an order directing the CBN and the affected banks to preserve all such funds and to file affidavits of compliance within three days of service of the order, disclosing the sums standing to the credit of MCSN in respect of the levy payments.

Justice Lewis-Allagoa, while granting the application, restrained the CBN, its officers, agents or any person acting under its authority from disbursing any copyright levy funds attributable to sound recordings and payable to MCSN, pending the determination of the motion on notice.

The court also barred MCSN from receiving, accessing, utilising, withdrawing, transferring, converting, dissipating or otherwise dealing with the funds, whether already received or yet to be disbursed.

The judge also directed the CBN and the listed banks to preserve the disputed sums and file affidavits of compliance within three days of being served with the order, disclosing the amounts standing to the credit of MCSN in respect of the levy payments earmarked for disbursement or already disbursed.

MCSN was also directed to render an account of such funds and refrain from any further dealings with them pending the hearing of the motion on notice.

Meanwhile, the court has granted the orders as prayed and adjourned the matter to March 12, 2026, for the hearing of the motion on notice.



