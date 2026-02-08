Chief Of Air Staff Visits Former Chief Of Defence Staff Paul Dike

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, paid a warm courtesy visit to Air Chief Marshal Paul Dike, a former Chief of the Air Staff and later Chief of Defence Staff, during his operational visit to Lagos, in a moment that blended professional respect with personal gratitude. 

The interaction reflected the Nigerian Air Force’s deep culture of honouring those who laid the foundations of today’s progress, as the CAS acknowledged the sacrifices, leadership, and mentorship of past chiefs who continue to inspire serving personnel. 

Describing the visit as both reflective and motivating, Air Marshal Aneke noted that engaging elder statesmen of the Service provides not only strategic insight, but also a reminder that airpower is sustained by generations of commitment, shared values, and enduring pride in uniform.


