Bwari Area Council Poll : PDP Candidate Steps Down For APC’s Candidate After Wike’s Intervention

In a dramatic political realignment less than 72 hours to the Federal Capital Territory FCT Area Council elections, the Peoples Democratic Party PDP chairmanship candidate for Bwari Area Council, Julius Adamu, has withdrawn from the race to endorse the All Progressives Congress APC candidate, Joshua Ishaku Musa.

The high-stakes move, which followed the direct intervention of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, was finalized on Wednesday at a bipartisan stakeholders meeting in the Bwari Area Council.

The announcement effectively narrows the contest for the chairmanship seat ahead of the February 21 polls.

Addressing a gathering of supporters and party stakeholders, Adamu revealed that his decision was the product of “deep consultation” with the FCT Minister.

He framed the withdrawal as a move to maintain local harmony, emphasizing his personal ties with the APC candidate.

“I am standing here before you this afternoon to tell you that I have been in deep consultation with the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

“I have come to the conclusion that I and Joshua, we are brothers. It will not be nice for two brothers to kill themselves over one office. Therefore, I have relinquished my support to Hon. Joshua”, said Adamu.

Urging his political base to shift their loyalty, Adamu added, “I want to urge all my supporters to support Joshua to win this election.”

Wike, who has increasingly played a kingmaker role in the territory’s politics, threw his full weight behind the new alliance.

Speaking at the event, Wike incentivized the electorate by linking the APC candidate’s potential victory to accelerated infrastructure development in the area.

“The people of Bwari, let me tell you why you should support Joshua. If you vote for Joshua, I will do more roads in Bwari. Let nobody make any mistake; on Saturday, come out and make sure that Joshua wins the election”, he said.

This development comes as the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC concludes preparations for elections across the six Area Councils – Abuja Municipal (AMAC), Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje, Abaji and Kwali.

The Bwari contest had been viewed as a critical battleground, but this cross-party pact has now significantly alters the electoral math in favour of the APC.

The alliance also underscores the Minister’s ongoing strategy of fostering cooperation between elements of the PDP and the ruling APC, a stance that continues to define the political landscape of the FCT under his administration.