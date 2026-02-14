Boko Haram Parades Over 100 People Abducted From Kwara Community In New Video

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have released a disturbing video showing 176 abducted victims, including women, children, and a nursing mother, allegedly kidnapped from Woro community in Kaiama Local Government Area.

In the footage, reportedly obtained by SaharaReporters, the victims were seen standing in rows while armed militants interrogated them about their origin. Some of the captives, speaking in Hausa, confirmed they were abducted during a deadly attack on their community.

The terrorists accused the Kwara State Government of downplaying the incident, claiming authorities reported only 20 to 30 victims, while insisting that 176 people are currently in their custody.

The attack on Woro community reportedly occurred on February 4, 2026, leaving dozens dead, including members of the Emir’s family, a school principal, and other residents. The Emir, Saliu Bio Umar, remains missing, raising fears about his fate.

Residents said the attackers also burned homes and the Emir’s palace, worsening fears about growing insurgent activity in the region.



