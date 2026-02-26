Alleged False Rape Claims: Ogun Police Release Tiktoker Mirabel

The Ogun State Police Command has provided an update on Abigeal Nsikak, popularly known as Mirabel, following the rape allegation she made online.

In a statement released on February 25, the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, said that upon her visit to the police station, Mirabel was received and taken to a medical facility for the necessary examination to verify her claims. She has continued to cooperate with investigators as due process progresses.

Babaseyi added that, in consideration of her welfare and support needs, she has been released to the Ogun State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, which has taken responsibility for her care. 

The Ministry assured the Command that she will be made available whenever required as investigations continue.

He further assured the public that the matter is being handled with professionalism, sensitivity, and diligence, urging everyone to refrain from speculation and allow the investigation to run its full course. 

