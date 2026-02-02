20-year-old Missing FCE Student Identified As Victim In Suspected Ritual Killing In Benue





The unidentified young woman found dead with her breasts and private parts gruesomely removed in Eika-Adagu community along the Okene-Lokoja highway (Camp 2 area) has been confirmed to be Suleiman Rahama Onono, a 20-year-old student of the Federal College of Education (FCE), Okene.

Rahama was reported missing last week Saturday, 24th of January with no contact from her since then. Family, friends, and the college community had been searching for her, raising concerns over her sudden disappearance.

Eyewitnesses and the Camp 2 youth PRO described the scene as shocking, pointing to ritual motives due to the targeted mutilation of sensitive body parts.

This follows a pattern of recent violent incidents in the area, including the killings of two okada riders where their motorcycles were stolen.

The body was recovered by the police and deposited at Okengwe General Hospital morgue for autopsy and preservation.

Residents continue to express deep fear and have renewed calls for urgent security enhancements, including the installation of streetlights to deter crimes that occur under the cover of darkness.