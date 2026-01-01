Woman Refunds N330m Mistakenly Credited To Her Account By First Bank

In a remarkable display of integrity, a Nigerian woman identified as Aisha Isah Yelwa, has returned N330 million mistakenly credited to her bank account.

Mrs. Yelwa, a petty trader based in Lapai, Niger State, revealed that she discovered the unusual balance in her First Bank account at about 3:49pm on Monday, December 29, 2025.

According to her, the discovery came days after she had lodged complaints with the bank over repeated debits linked to loans she previously obtained to sustain her business.

She explained that while checking her account to confirm whether the debiting issue had been resolved, she was shocked to see an amount she had never handled in her life.

She noted that there was no credit alert, no transaction narration, and no identifiable source of the funds.

“In order to be sure it wasn’t a display error, I made a transaction of N1 million from the account, and there was still no credit alert. That was when I became more confused and worried," she told Lapai TV.

Mrs. Yelwa said she remained silent until Tuesday morning, when she visited the Lapai branch of First Bank to formally report the anomaly.

She said the branch manager commended her honesty after confirming that the funds were the result of a system error and immediately took steps to reverse the transaction

Despite her action, Mrs. Yelwa disclosed that she faced criticism from some members of the public who questioned her decision to return the money, rather than praising her integrity.

To protect herself legally, she said she went to the bank with a lawyer to ensure proper documentation of the process.

According to her, the bank assured her that she bore no liability and would only be contacted if further clarification was required.

Reflecting on the incident, Mrs. Yelwa said she felt fulfilled doing the right thing, describing the act as a matter of integrity and concern for her children’s future.

“I feel good returning the money. I am a mother, and my children’s future means more to me than anything,” she told Lapai TV. “Even with all my financial challenges, I don’t want to eat what does not belong to me,” she added.

The incident has since sparked conversations across Lapai and beyond, with many describing Mrs. Adamu’s action as a rare example of honesty at a time when financial pressures tempt many to act otherwise.