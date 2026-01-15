Wike Approves Promotion Of Over 2,000 FCTA, FCDA Workers

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has approved the immediate promotion of over 2,000 workers of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) and Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

The promotion was as a result of the examinations held from Tuesday, November 25 to Saturday, November 29, 2025.

Chairman of the FCT Civil Service Commission, Emeka Ezeh, said on Wednesday that the over 2,000 civil servants cut across 165 cadres.

He described the promotion as a clear demonstration of the FCT Minister's commitment to staff welfare and career progression, promising that promotion examinations will be conducted as and when due.

The FCT Civil Service Commission Chairman urged civil servants to begin early preparation for the 2025 and 2026 promotions, saying "as only diligent and hardworking staff will be promoted."

He reiterated that the commission will continue to conduct promotion examinations, using the Computer-Based Test (CBT), adding that this will deepen the newly introduced digital platform for promotion examinations that was approved by the FCT Minister.