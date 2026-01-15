Why Alaafin Of Oyo Was Absent At Inauguration Of Oyo Council Of Traditional Rulers

byCKN NEWS -
0


 WHY ALAAFIN OF OYO WAS ABSENT AT INAUGURATION OF OYO COUNCIL OF TRADITIONAL RULERS

The attention of the Alaafin's Palace has been drawn to a statement credited to His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde that he consulted with the three traditional rulers in the State, the Alaafin, the Olubadan and the Soun of Ogbomoso on the rotational Chairmanship of the State Council of Obas and  Chiefs.

The Palace hereby wants to state clearly that there was no time that His Imperial Majesty, the Alaafin of Oyo , Oba Engineer Abimbola Akeem Owoade 1, held any meeting with either the State Governor or any of the two traditional rulers mentioned above. 

Also the Alaafin did not tell the Governor or make a categorical statement on his endorsement of rotational Chairmanship among the the three traditional rulers in the State. 

The position of the Alaafin and the Entire Oyo Community on the general  issue of the,State, Council of Obas,and Chiefs has been enunciated in a Memo delivered to His Excellency by the Oyo Council of Elders.

                                                                                      Signed                                                                            Bode Durojaiye,

Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin, Paramount Ruler of Oyo Kingdom and the Superior Head of Yorubaland.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال