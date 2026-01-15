WHY ALAAFIN OF OYO WAS ABSENT AT INAUGURATION OF OYO COUNCIL OF TRADITIONAL RULERS

The attention of the Alaafin's Palace has been drawn to a statement credited to His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde that he consulted with the three traditional rulers in the State, the Alaafin, the Olubadan and the Soun of Ogbomoso on the rotational Chairmanship of the State Council of Obas and Chiefs.

The Palace hereby wants to state clearly that there was no time that His Imperial Majesty, the Alaafin of Oyo , Oba Engineer Abimbola Akeem Owoade 1, held any meeting with either the State Governor or any of the two traditional rulers mentioned above.

Also the Alaafin did not tell the Governor or make a categorical statement on his endorsement of rotational Chairmanship among the the three traditional rulers in the State.

The position of the Alaafin and the Entire Oyo Community on the general issue of the,State, Council of Obas,and Chiefs has been enunciated in a Memo delivered to His Excellency by the Oyo Council of Elders.

Signed Bode Durojaiye,

Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin, Paramount Ruler of Oyo Kingdom and the Superior Head of Yorubaland.