VP Shettima, Service Chiefs Observe Armed Forces Celebration And Remembrance Day Juma'at Service

The Vice President Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima, GCON, on Friday, 9 January 2026, led the Service Chiefs, senior military officers and other top government officials to the Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day 2026 Juma’at Service, at the the National Mosque, Abuja.

Among the top military leadership in attendance were the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, NAM, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas and a representative of the Chief of Air Staff. The solemn ceremony featured special prayers and moments of reflection in honour of the nation’s fallen heroes.

The annual event is dedicated to commemorating the bravery, loyalty and selfless sacrifices of officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces, particularly those who paid the supreme price in the defence of Nigeria’s territorial integrity. It also provides an avenue to celebrate the professionalism and resilience of serving personnel, while offering prayers for enduring peace, unity and security across the nation.

Also in attendance were the Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Abdulazeez Musa Yar’Adua; Heads of Security Agencies; Principal Staff Officers from Defence and Service Headquarters and other senior government officials, all united in paying tribute to the nation’s fallen heroes and reaffirming national support for the Armed Forces.