Uganda Airlines Again Abandons Passengers In Lagos

Uganda Airlines has, once again, abandoned its passengers at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos. This is coming barely three weeks after the same airline left passengers at the same airport over an incident to one of its Airbus A330-800Neo aircraft.

This time around, some of the passengers who came from outside Lagos have been unable to travel out of the airport as planned for up to a week without notifications from the airline.

One of the affected female passengers, who came from the East and didn’t want her name in print, said her flight was adjusted by 48 hours. However, as of the time of filing this report, it was not clear if she and others would travel out as planned.

Also, it was gathered that another batch of passengers who were scheduled to travel out of the country through Lagos to Entebbe, the capital city of Uganda and beyond on Thursday for a 6 p.m. flight, were surprised that their flight could not depart as scheduled.

Some of the passengers claimed that no notification in the form of email or text messages was sent to them by the airline on the rescheduling of their flights.

Another female passenger lamented that she was directed to return home and come back the next day at 2 a.m. for departure. She said: ‘I didn’t receive any email from the airline informing me of the delay or cancellation of my flight. The flight was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, but I was surprised when I got here, and they told me the flight had been cancelled or delayed.

“I was told to come back at 2 a.m. the next day for the flight. That’s the dilemma I am in now.” However, attempts to get an official statement from the staff of the airline proved abortive as calls made to its Country Manager were not responded to.

The airline had, in mid-December 2025, abandoned some of its passengers at the Lagos airport. Then, the airline claimed that this was due to an incident with one of its aircraft, A330-800Neo, on landing at the airport.

However, it took the airline over a week to airlift the affected passengers out of Lagos to their destinations through some of its partners, Rwandair and Kenya Airways.

Uganda Airlines operates twice weekly to Lagos – Mondays and Thursdays. The airline also operates the Abuja route.








