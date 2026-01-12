Two Rivers Lawmakers Pull Out Of Fubara Impeachment Saga





Two members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Silvanus Nwankwo (Minority Leader, Omuma Constituency) and Hon. Peter Abbey (Degema Constituency), have withdrawn their support for the ongoing impeachment plan against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Professor Ngozi Oduh.

At a press briefing on Monday, they urged fellow lawmakers to reconsider the move and pursue dialogue, despite the governor and his deputy allegedly infringing on parts of the Constitution.

Hon. Nwankwo said the Assembly should “tamper justice with mercy” and explore ways to resolve the matter amicably, noting that elders and leaders both within and outside the state had pleaded for leniency.

Hon. Abbey added that while the governor had made mistakes, it was important to allow for reconciliation and peaceful resolution, emphasizing that the 10th Assembly should act in the interest of peace and unity in Rivers State.



