Stop Referring To Me As Awujale..Prince Abimbola Onabanjo

One of the contenders to the throne of Awujale of Ijebuland Prince Abimbola Onabanjo has asked his supporters to stop referring to him as new Awujale

He made this known in this statement

I, Omooba Abimbola Onabanjo of the Fusengbuwa Royal House, sincerely appreciate the outpouring of goodwill, prayers, and expressions of support received from friends, associates, and well-wishers across various platforms in recent days. I feel the love overwhelmingly and remain deeply grateful for it all.

I am truly honoured by the love and confidence shown by you all and feel profoundly humbled. However, I respectfully emphasise that the process for the selection of the Awujale of Ijebuland is a sacred and time-honoured tradition, governed strictly by established customs.

As the saying goes, ‘ilufẹ́mil’óyè’ it is the town that bestows the crown and I feel the love from my people, which is why, in the interest of preserving the sanctity, dignity, and integrity of Ijebu tradition, I, Omooba Abimbola Onabanjo, humbly appeal to supporters, well-wishers, and members of the public to kindly refrain from referring to me as the Awujale or circulating materials that suggest a conclusion has already been reached.

I remain committed to upholding the values, unity, and heritage of Ijebuland and respectfully urge all concerned to allow the rightful processes to take their course.

I am sincerely grateful for the continued goodwill and assure everyone of my utmost respect for tradition, peace, and harmony within Ijebuland.