Soldiers Arrest Kingpin Behind Various Bombings In North East

Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) has made a major breakthrough in its sustained counter-terrorism operations with the identification of Shariff Umar as the principal coordinator of suicide bombing activities responsible for recent attacks and attempted attacks within the North East.

This development followed intelligence-led cordon-and-search operations conducted at the Kalmari area of Maiduguri on 31 December 2025, during which 14 suspects linked to suicide bombing activities were arrested. Subsequent detailed identification and investigative processes established the structure, roles, and operational linkages of the terror cell.

During the investigation, a suspected suicide bomber currently in custody, Ibrahim Muhammad, unequivocally identified Shariff Umar (also known as “Yusuf”) as the ringleader and coordinator of the terror network. According to consistent and corroborated statements, Shariff Umar was responsible for recruiting, preparing, directing, and dispatching suicide bombers to assigned targets, as well as coordinating logistics and delivery of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) components.





Investigations further revealed that Shariff Umar directly coordinated the suicide bombing attack at the Gamboru Market Mosque on 24 December 2025, during which his accomplice, Adamu (now deceased), detonated a suicide vest. He was also identified as the coordinator of the foiled suicide bombing attempt in Damaturu, personally handing over IED components to the suicide bomber in Maiduguri.





Additional links within the network were established, including the involvement of Shariff Umar’s wife, Yagana Modu, and the confirmation by his stepdaughter, Amina, who admitted to previously seeing the suspect bomber within their residence. These findings significantly strengthened the investigative trail and exposed the domestic and community-based concealment methods employed by terrorist facilitators.





All suspects remain firmly in custody and are undergoing intensive, multi-layered investigations aimed at fully dismantling the network, identifying additional collaborators, and recovering any remaining explosives or logistical assets.





OPHK underscores that this success once again highlights the critical importance of effective collaboration between security forces and the civil populace. Terrorist networks often survive by hiding within communities, exploiting silence, fear, or misplaced loyalty. Timely information from law-abiding citizens remains one of the most powerful tools in preventing attacks and saving innocent lives.





Members of the public are therefore strongly urged to remain vigilant and report suspicious persons, movements, or activities to security agencies. Cooperation and trust between troops of OPHK and local communities are essential to completely rooting out terrorism and restoring lasting peace across the region.



