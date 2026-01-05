Soldier Kills 13 Years Boy Who Challenged His Sexual Advances At His 15 Years Old Sister

The Nigerian Army says it has begun an investigation into the death of a 13-year-old boy, Timothy Daniel, allegedly shot by a soldier attached to a petrochemical company in Ikot Abasi Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom state,

According to reports, Timothy was shot ddad, after allegedly confronting the soldier for making sexual advances toward his 15-year-old sister, Miracle Daniel.

Residents of the area say late Daniel and his sister were returning home from church at about 12.05am on January 1 when they accosted the military personnel who made passes at the minor and even touched her inappropriately. The residents say the minor and the deceased began cursing the officer for his inappropriate actions,

This reportedly infuriated the officer who immediately corked his gun and allegedly shot the deceased on his head, leaving him dead in the pool of his blood.

Confirming the incident to newsmen, Army Public Relations Officer, 2 Brigade, Mbiokporo, said

“The incident has been handled by the military police and is already under investigation.”



