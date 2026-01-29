PSC Apppoints Adegboye As DIG; Two AIGs; Promotes 26,119 Inspectors





The Police Service Commission (PSC) has authorized the promotion of one Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), two Assistant Inspector-Generals of Police (AIGs), and 26,119 Inspectors following its 3rd Plenary Session held on Thursday, January 29, 2026.

During the meeting chaired by DIG Hashimu Salihu Argungu (rtd), mni, the Commission confirmed the elevation of Assistant Inspector-General of Police Funsho Adegboye, mni, to the rank of Deputy Inspector-General of Police.

In the same exercise, Commissioners of Police Danjuma Aboki and Dansabo Idi were promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police. Their advancement followed a competitive and merit-driven assessment process that included written examinations and oral interviews conducted by the Commission.

Demonstrating its continued support for career growth within the Nigeria Police Force, the PSC also approved the promotion of 26,119 Inspectors to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police II (ASP II), based on their strong performance in the recently concluded Departmental Selection Board Examination.

PROFILE HIGHLIGHTS OF PROMOTED SENIOR OFFICERS

DIG Funsho Adegboye, mni:

Before his promotion, he served as the Assistant Inspector-General of Police overseeing the Police Mobile Force (PMF) at Force Headquarters, Abuja. Over the course of his career, he has worked across key departments including Operations, Training, and Administration, and has held leadership roles such as Divisional Police Officer, Area Commander in Ijero and Ile-Ife, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) in Ondo State, and Commissioner of Police in several strategic commands including FCID, FID, and Edo State. He has also represented Nigeria in United Nations peacekeeping missions in Kosovo, Liberia, Timor, and Somalia.

AIG Danjuma Aboki:

Prior to his elevation, he served as the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Imo State Command.

AIG Dansabo Idi:

Until his promotion, he was Acting Assistant Inspector-General of Police for Research and Planning at Force Headquarters, Abuja. His service record includes multiple leadership roles such as Divisional Police Officer across Kebbi and Kaduna States, Officer-in-Charge of the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) in Kebbi, postings at Force CID Abuja, Area Commander in Yauri, Owo, Awe, and Kosoboso, Commander of the 63 PMF Ikorodu, Lagos, Deputy Commissioner of Operations Zone 1 Lagos, Commandant of the Police College Kaduna, and Commissioner of Police (Investment), Force Headquarters.

PSC REAFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO MERIT AND TRANSPARENCY

While congratulating the newly promoted officers, PSC Chairman DIG Hashimu Salihu Argungu (rtd), mni, reiterated the Commission’s dedication to fairness, professionalism, and integrity in recruitment and promotion procedures.

He encouraged the officers to regard their new ranks as a responsibility to deliver stronger leadership, enhanced discipline, and improved security for the nation.

The Chairman also praised members of the PSC Standing Committee on Nigeria Police Force Matters, led by DIG (Dr.) Taiwo Lakanu (rtd), for their diligence and commitment throughout the evaluation process.

The Police Service Commission remains steadfast in its mission to strengthen human resource management within the Nigeria Police Force, ensuring a modern, accountable, and service-oriented policing system.



