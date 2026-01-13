Portable Arraigned, Remanded For ‘Assaulting Police Officer, Car Theft’

Controversial singer, Habeed Okikiola aka Portable, facing a nine-count criminal charge, was arraigned on Monday at the federal high court in Ota, Ogun state.

The charges, as confirmed by Ogun police spokesperson Oluseyi Babaseyi, include assault, theft, causing harm, and resisting arrest.

His arraignment follows a viral video on Sunday showing the singer in police custody, reportedly linked to a complaint filed by his estranged partner Ashabi Simple.

The prosecution alleged that Portable attacked Ashabi alongside several police officers and other individuals at his bar in the Iyana Ilogbo area on New Year’s Day.

Other named victims in the case are Ileyemi Damilola, Akinyanju Oluwabusayomi, Olowu Olumide, Demilade Ogunniyi, and Ebuka Odah.

He was also accused of stealing a Mercedes-Benz E300, with dealer number Wally Dex Auto, valued at N12 million and belonging to Ileyemi.

In court, two siblings of Ashabi Simple testified as witnesses to the alleged assault, though she was not present.

The police further accused Portable of obstructing and assaulting Ogungbe Olayemi, a female police inspector, while she was performing her official duties.

The presiding judge denied Portable bail, citing the absence of the allegedly assaulted police officer in court.

The judge insisted on seeing the officer before ruling on the bail application. Consequently, Portable was remanded in custody until a fresh bail consideration on January 19.


