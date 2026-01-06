Police Arrest Professor Of Medicine Over Alleged Attempt To Assassinate Nyesom Wike





Police have detained a Port Harcourt based Pastor, Tombari Joseph Gbeneol over alleged plot to kill Minister of FCT Nyesom Wike

It is also hunting for Gov Fubara’s Ex- SSG, Tammy Danagogo

The arrest followed the interception of a phone conversation between Gbeneol , an Associate Professor of Medicine and the immediate past Secretary to the Rivers State Government (SSG), Dr. Tammy Danagogo.

In the recorded conversation, the suspects allegedly discussed a plot to bring in Israeli nationals to carry out the assassination of the FCT Minister. The discussion reportedly ended with an alleged plan to approach Governor Fubara for funding to execute the operation.

“The content of the call was considered a grave national security threat,” a senior security source said. “That was what triggered the immediate action by the IRT.”

Following the intelligence report, operatives of the IRT, led by Commissioner of Police Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi, moved in and arrested Dr. Gbeneol. He has reportedly been in detention for about two weeks.





Security sources further disclosed that efforts are ongoing to arrest Danagogo, who is alleged to have gone underground since the matter came to light.

The Nigeria Police, however confirmed the arrest of the suspect saying the individual is currently in custody while an investigation is ongoing.

"He is in our custody. Investigation is ongoing," Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin said on Monday.

Although the police declined to disclose further details about the suspect’s identity or the nature of the alleged offence, sources familiar with the matter said detectives are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the case and possible accomplices.