Police Arrest Lawyer Over Fatal Shooting During Masquerade Festival





The Rivers State Police Command has apprehended a lawyer and two others following a fatal shooting during a masquerade display in Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area.

The violent encounter, which occurred in the early hours of Monday, January 19, 2026, resulted in one death and left eight other people with varying degrees of gunshot injuries.

Police spokesperson CSP Grace Iringe-Koko confirmed that the incident was sparked by a confrontation along Sambo Street.

A group of youths performing a traditional masquerade display reportedly clashed with a lawyer, identified as Barrister Akpudi Ikechukwu, who was in the company of four personnel from the Nigeria Forest Guards Security Service.

The altercation rapidly escalated into a shooting that targeted members of the masquerade group.

One victim, identified as Obulo, was tragically confirmed dead at a hospital in Omoku.

Eight other victims are currently hospitalized and receiving medical attention for injuries sustained during the chaos.

Following the incident, Barrister Ikechukwu and two other suspects were promptly taken into custody.

The case has since been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Port Harcourt for a more detailed probe into the circumstances surrounding the use of firearms and the level of culpability of all parties involved.

In an effort to manage the rising tensions in the community, the Area Commander has personally addressed aggrieved youths in Omoku to prevent retaliatory violence.

A joint security patrol, comprising both Police and Military personnel, has been deployed to the area to maintain order and protect lives and property.

The Rivers State Police Command has assured the public that a thorough investigation is underway.





CSP Iringe-Koko emphasised that the Command remains committed to ensuring that all individuals found responsible for the tragedy are brought to justice.