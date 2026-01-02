Plateau Governor Mutwang Finally Resigns From PDP

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has resigned as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This is contained in a letter dated Dec. 30, 2025, addressed to the PDP Ward Chairman in Ampang West Ward, Mangu Local Government Area of the state.

The letter, personally signed by the governor, was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Jos.

The governor, who thanked the PDP for providing him with a platform to participate in the democratic process, also thanked leaders of the party at all levels for their support and solidarity.

He said, “given the realities of the moment and guides by my commitment to purposeful leadership, clarity of direction and service delivery, I’m compelled to seek an alternative political platform.”

NAN reports that Mutwang was elected governor in 2023 on the platform of the PDP.

The governor is yet to declare his next political destination.

Mutwang’s resignation from the PDP comes a day after former Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, formally defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).



