Osita Chidoka Calls For Single-Term Presidency To Refocus Governance and Restore Nigeria’s Development Agenda

The Chancellor of the Athena Centre for Policy and Leadership, Osita Chidoka, has called for the adoption of a single-term presidency in Nigeria, arguing that the country’s current two-term system entrenches permanent electioneering and distracts leaders from effective governance.





Chidoka made the call while speaking at the Nigeria Leadership Series virtual town hall organised by the Africa Leadership Group, themed “Nigeria, 2026 and Beyond.” The session was hosted by Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, President of the Africa Leadership Group.





Drawing comparative lessons from countries such as Mexico, which operates a constitutionally entrenched single-term presidency, Chidoka argued that frequent and prolonged election cycles compress reform windows, weaken policy continuity, and undermine institutional performance.





“Nigeria has effectively erased 2026 from its calendar, while all eyes are on 2027” he said. “Yet life does not pause for elections. Children will still sit for WAEC and JAMB. People will still go to hospitals. Insecurity will either deepen or abate. Governance must serve citizens every year, not just in election seasons.”





In a wide-ranging presentation, the Athena Centre Chancellor identified three structural constraints holding back Nigeria’s progress:

1. Weak systems, where outcomes depend excessively on individual morality rather than institutional design;

2. The politics of emotion, which displaces evidence-based policymaking with sentiment and spectacle; and

3. A widening trust deficit between citizens and the state, particularly among young Nigerians who increasingly feel the future has been compromised.





He warned that “morality without strong systems breeds frustration,” stressing that good intentions alone cannot substitute for institutions capable of delivering consistent results across administrations.





Outlining priorities for 2026, Chidoka urged Nigeria to treat security as a systemic challenge rather than a slogan, prioritise economic depth over policy optics, and refocus human capital development around accountability and measurable outcomes. He also criticised the persistent dissonance between budgetary provisions and government action, calling for tighter alignment between public spending and the country’s most pressing problems.





Describing himself as an Afro-optimist, Chidoka expressed confidence in Nigeria’s potential if governance aligns with its creative energy.

“If Nigeria follows the true spirit of Naija—that space where our creativity is unlocked—we can move from a mere geographic expression to an expression of geography, where no one is oppressed,” he said.





Participants at the session commended Chidoka for his clarity and depth, applauding his call for citizens to demand accountable, evidence-based governance. He concluded by urging Nigerians not to disengage from public discourse, emphasising that sustained civic accountability is essential to restoring trust and direction. “Governance,” he said, “must be backed by evidence.”





About Africa Leadership Group

Africa Leadership Group is a non-profit organisation dedicated to developing ethical, competent, and visionary leaders across Africa. Through leadership forums, policy dialogues, and civic engagement platforms such as the Nigeria Leadership Series, the Group convenes public leaders, policymakers, and citizens to promote evidence-based governance and institutional reform across the continent.





About Athena Centre for Policy and Leadership

Athena Centre for Policy and Leadership is an independent, non-partisan think tank committed to advancing evidence-based policy, effective governance, and leadership transformation in Nigeria and across Africa.





Media Contact:

Paul Liam

Athena Centre for Policy and Leadership

📞 +234 911 149 9902

Email: info@athenacentre.org

Website: www.athenacentre.org