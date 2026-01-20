Nuhu Ribadu Denies Mother's Death

The National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu has denied story making the rounds about the demise of his mother

This was his post on the issue

"I have been inundated with calls and messages from friends and associates following an inaccurate online publication claiming that my mother passed away on Monday, 19 January 2026.

While I sincerely appreciate everyone who reached out to commiserate with me, it is important to set the record straight. The publication is false and misleading. My mother of blessed memory passed away 28 years ago and therefore could not have died on Monday.

The person who passed on Monday is Hajja Mamma Sulaiman Ribadu, the wife of my late uncle. May Allah SWT forgive her shortcomings, bless her soul, and grant her Aljannat Firdaus. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has stood by our family during this loss. May Allah SWT reward you all abundantly."

Nuhu Ribadu